Search underway in Maine's Casco Bay for missing boater

The search had been going on since 8 p.m., the Coast Guard said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A search was underway in Maine's Casco Bay Thursday night for a boater who reportedly went overboard amid Fourth of July festivities.

NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine confirmed with U.S. Coast Guard Northern New England that officials had been searching the area of Chebeague Island, Cousins Island, and Falmouth since 8 p.m. for the missing person, who was reported unaccounted for from a boat that was heading south from Falmouth.

The Coast Guard search involves a helicopter and several marine units, the agency told News Center Maine. The Falmouth Marine Patrol and harbormaster were also involved.

Further information was not immediately available.

