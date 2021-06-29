Large Search Underway for Missing Swimmer Off Scituate

A large number of first responders were seen near a bridge in Scituate, Massachusetts, Tuesday afternoon, as authorities searched for a missing swimmer.

Dive teams could be seen in the water in the area, and ambulances and police cars were on a bridge on Edward Foster Road. A Coast Guard helicopter was seen in the air as well.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities were called about 2:45 p.m. for a male swimmer -- his age wasn't specified -- who went into the water and wasn't seen surfacing, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. It sent a boat as well as the helicopter to help the search, and a Scituate Fire Department dive team was in the water as well.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.