Large Search Underway for Missing Swimmer Off Scituate

A large number of first responders were seen near a bridge in Scituate, Massachusetts, Tuesday afternoon, as authorities searched for a missing swimmer.
Dive teams could be seen in the water in the area, and ambulances and police cars were on a bridge on Edward Foster Road. A Coast Guard helicopter was seen in the air as well.
Authorities were called about 2:45 p.m. for a male swimmer -- his age wasn't specified -- who went into the water and wasn't seen surfacing, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. It sent a boat as well as the helicopter to help the search, and a Scituate Fire Department dive team was in the water as well.
