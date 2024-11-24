Seasonable temperatures on Sunday before possible Thanksgiving snowstorm

A more active pattern is upon us as we head into one of the busiest travel week of the year. High pressure builds into New England today providing us with a good deal of sunshine and seasonable temperatures, the higher elevations north and west will see more in the way of clouds with scattered snow showers, several inches of snow possible there.

The big story today will be a strong northwest wind which will gust between 30-40 mph this afternoon, diminishing somewhat this evening. Highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s south, upper 30s to low 40s north.

Breezy with decreasing clouds overnight, a few lingering snow showers and flurries across the northern mountains. Lows in the 30s south, 20s and 30s north.

Dry and sunny with seasonable temperatures Monday as high pressure remains in control. We’ll be a bit breezy in the morning but expecting wind to throttle back during the afternoon. Highs upper 40s to low 50s south, 40s north.

Low pressure tracks through New England Tuesday with rain developing by the morning commute and tapering to showers by the evening, around ½” of rain is expected helping to add to our Fall season’s deficit, highs reach the low 50s.

Looking good in terms of travel around New England on Wednesday it will be blustery and cool with high temperatures in the 40s.

We’re tracking a potential storm on Thanksgiving which looks to bring a combination of rain and snow to the region. It’s a bit too early to hammer down an exact rain/snow line as forecast models are still not able to lock in on its exact track yet.

If the system takes a track over New England or just to the east, we’re talking snow inland and rain along the coast, a more offshore route would allow cold air to stay in place resulting in a better chance for snow along the coast, we’ll be monitoring it very closely and updating as soon as new information comes our way.

Have a great afternoon!