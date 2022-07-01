Second Alarm Called to Help With Dedham Garage Fire Due to Heat

Foam, puddles of water, charred remains and a car burnt from the inside out are all that's left following a fire that broke out Thursday night inside a garage in Dedham, Massachusetts.

The fire started with a car and filled the garage on Cleveland Street. Flames didn't extend to the house but fire officials made additional calls for help, with multiple agencies responding.

“This was a pretty warm one," Dedham's deputy fire chief James Neilan said. "EMS personnel got here right away with some water for us.”

While it wasn’t extremely hot Thursday, it was warm enough for the deputy chief to call in a second alarm, which brought in more firefighters for additional support.

Carrying heavy equipment and wearing pounds of protective gear add an additional challenge for firefighters.

“A lot more difficult because your working time decreases," Neilan said. "You can only work for 10-15 minutes then you have to take a break.”

No one was hurt in Thursday's fire.

The Dedham family salvaged their belongings and is sticking together to bear the burden of what was lost.

And it's a similar sense of camaraderie amongst agencies that help our first responders when the heat is on -- like EMS delivering water to firefighters.

“Just keeping yourself in good physical condition and always stay hydrated," the deputy fire chief said. "Hydration is number one.”