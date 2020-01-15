Local
deadly fire

Second Deadly Blaze This Week Hits Maine Town

The bodies of two women were recovered in separate house fires on Monday and Tuesday

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

generic fire flames
Getty Images

Firefighters on Wednesday recovered a woman's body from the site of a house fire in Fort Fairfield, Maine, marking the second deadly fire in the town this week.

Crews responded to a structure fire Tuesday evening at a two-story home on 117 Sam Everett Rd. Flames ripped through the house until the majority of the building collapsed to the basement, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Fire marshals recovered the body of a woman at the site of the blaze Wednesday morning. Her name had not been released.

Local

1 hour ago

Fairmont Copley’s Former Canine Ambassador Carly Has Died

Border 1 hour ago

Maine Town Votes to Sue Neighboring Community Over Border Dispute

A middle-aged couple lived in the home and the male resident was not present at the time of the blaze. He arrived to the scene after the fire broke out as firefighters battled the blaze.

The discovery came after a fire consumed a house on Densmore Road, Monday. After the fire was extinguished, investigators recovered the body of 90-year-old Dawn Findlen in the home’s basement. She lived alone at the residence, according to Maine State Police.

Details on what led up to the deadly fires were not immediately clear. It is unclear what caused the fires.

This article tagged under:

deadly fireMaineblazeFort Fairfieldbody recovered
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us