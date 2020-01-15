Second Deadly Blaze This Week Hits Maine Town

Firefighters on Wednesday recovered a woman's body from the site of a house fire in Fort Fairfield, Maine, marking the second deadly fire in the town this week.

Crews responded to a structure fire Tuesday evening at a two-story home on 117 Sam Everett Rd. Flames ripped through the house until the majority of the building collapsed to the basement, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Fire marshals recovered the body of a woman at the site of the blaze Wednesday morning. Her name had not been released.

A middle-aged couple lived in the home and the male resident was not present at the time of the blaze. He arrived to the scene after the fire broke out as firefighters battled the blaze.

The discovery came after a fire consumed a house on Densmore Road, Monday. After the fire was extinguished, investigators recovered the body of 90-year-old Dawn Findlen in the home’s basement. She lived alone at the residence, according to Maine State Police.

Details on what led up to the deadly fires were not immediately clear. It is unclear what caused the fires.