Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff coming to Maine to campaign for Kamala Harris

Doug Emhoff, the husband of vice president and de facto Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, is expected in southern Maine on Wednesday to meet with local Democratic leaders and supporters.

His visit comes just three days after Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Harris, who has since won the support of enough delegates to win her party's presidential nomination.

Emhoff is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion with reproductive health care leaders and providers in Portland on Wednesday afternoon. Afterward, he's set to travel to Falmouth for a fundraiser.

Wednesday's visit was reportedly scheduled before Biden's decision to exit the presidential race.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Harris is visiting in Indiana on Wednesday, where she will address the biennial gathering of the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta. She will follow her Indiana trip by going to Houston to speak on Thursday at the national convention of the American Federation of Teachers, which has endorsed her candidacy.