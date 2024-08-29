Second human case of EEE confirmed in Mass.

A second human case of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) has been confirmed in Massachusetts, state health officials said Thursday.

The case is a woman in her 30s, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, which said the woman, along with a horse that has also tested positive for the virus, were exposed in Plymouth County. Health officials said the area has since been sprayed to reduce mosquitoes.

The state's first case of the virus this year was a man in his 80s, who was exposed in Worcester County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while EEE is rare, about 30% of the people who get infected die, and survivors may have neurological problems. EEE can be dangerous for all ages. Symptoms include fever, chills and muscle aches. There is no cure for EEE.

A New Hampshire man died after contracting the virus earlier this month. Steven Perry, 41, was the state's first human disease in 10 years.

EEE is spread by mosquitos and the most effective way to avoid it is to reduce your risk of mosquito bites. Some communities are taking steps like spraying for mosquitoes.

You can reduce your risk of a mosquito bite by wearing insect repellent (specifically ones that include EPA-registered ingredients like DEET), avoiding peak mosquito hours at dawn and dusk, wearing long sleeves and pants, and mosquito-proofing your home and yard.

EEE has been detected in mosquitoes in dozens of communities this summer, including Abington, Carver, Halifax, Kingston, Marion, Middleborough, Plymouth, Rochester, Wareham, and Whitman in Plymouth County; Bedford, Raynham, Taunton, and Westport in Bristol County; Barnstable in Barnstable County; Dedham and Medfield in Norfolk County; Sudbury in Middlesex County; Amesbury and Haverhill in Essex County; and Dudley and Upton in Worcester County.

Some parts of the state are currently considered at high or critical risk for the virus.

Health officials are also warning residents to be on alert for West Nile virus, another disease spread by mosquitoes. While most people who contract West Nile virus will not experience strong symptoms, in rare cases it can cause serious illness or death.

The first case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts this season was a man in his 60s, who is recovering.