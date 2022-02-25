Local

Massachusetts

Second Teen Charged in Deadly Brockton Shooting

A 15-year-old is the second teen arrested in connection with the death of Fabio Andrade-Monteiro, 22, who was shot and killed in a van on Ash Street on Feb. 10

By Brian Burnell, Mike Pescaro and Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 15-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to authorities, the second teen arrested in the case.

Fabio Andrade-Monteiro, 22, was shot and killed in a van on Ash Street on Feb. 10.

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested on a murder charge in the case late Thursday, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Brockton District Court on Monday.

Tashawn Brown, 17, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Wednesday in Brockton District Court. He was ordered held without bail. He is next scheduled to appear on court on March 17 for a probable cause hearing.

Prosecutors with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Andrade-Monteiro was shot while he sat in a van with a friend. Investigators reviewed two surveillance videos that showed three people in hoodies approaching the van.

"We not OK, the family, right now. It just happened like a week ago," said the victim's cousin, Christina Araujo.

Outside the courthouse Wednesday, Araujo described Andrade-Monteiro as fun-loving.

"He was just a funny kid. He would play around with everybody," she said. "My heart is really heavy."

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night on Ash Street.

