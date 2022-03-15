Local

car crash

Section of Route 1 Closed Due to Deadly Wrentham Crash

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath wrote on Twitter that the department was working with Massachusetts State Police to investigate a fatal two-car crash Tuesday morning

A deadly car crash closed down a portion of Route 1 Tuesday morning in Wrentham, Massachusetts.

The crash occurred before 5 a.m. Tuesday. Myrtle Street was immediately closed in closed both directions. Shortly after, officials closed off a section of Route 1 northbound at Thurston Street and southbound at East Street, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath wrote on Twitter that the department was working with Massachusetts State Police to investigate a fatal two-car crash. McGrath said the road will remain closed during rush hour and that people should seek alternate routes.

Local

hit-and-run 1 hour ago

Victim in Brookline Hit-and-Run Speaks Out

acton 1 hour ago

Acton Police Officers on Leave Over Inappropriate Conduct Allegations

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

car crashMassachusettsRoute 1Wrenthamroad closure
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us