Section of Route 1 in Peabody shut down due to overturned truck

A section of Route 1 northbound in Peabody, Massachusetts, is shut down on Wednesday morning due to an overturned truck.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Route 1 north is closed at the Lake Street overpass due to the crash. Traffic is being detoured to Interstate 95.

In #Peabody, Route 1 NB closed at Lake Street overpass due to overturned truck. Traffic being detoured to I-95. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 13, 2024

The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. There was no immediate word on injuries.

Aerial video of the scene showed the truck on its side, blocking both lanes of traffic.

No further details were immediately available.