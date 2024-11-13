Massachusetts

Section of Route 1 in Peabody shut down due to overturned truck

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

A section of Route 1 northbound in Peabody, Massachusetts, is shut down on Wednesday morning due to an overturned truck.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Route 1 north is closed at the Lake Street overpass due to the crash. Traffic is being detoured to Interstate 95.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. There was no immediate word on injuries.

Aerial video of the scene showed the truck on its side, blocking both lanes of traffic.

No further details were immediately available.

