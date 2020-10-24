See the Proposed Prudential Tower Observatory Renovation and New Pavilion

The owner of the Prudential Tower this week revealed its proposal for redeveloping the three-story observatory atop the building in the space that used to include the iconic Top of the Hub restaurant.

Developer Boston Properties shared the designs, from the Boston firm Perkins & Will, at a Boston Planning & Development Agency meeting this week. They also include a new pavilion.

The pavilion, which will be open to the public, is a new, enclosed gathering space of around 8,200 square feet on the South Courtyard at the Prudential Center.

Top of the Hub closed in March, after more than 50 years in business atop the Prudential Tower. The closing was planned for this year but accelerated when indoor dining was shut down in Massachusetts as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Get a look at what the finished renovations would look like in the images below: