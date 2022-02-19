Local

snow squalls

See the Snow Squalls That Moved Through New England Saturday

Take a look at the snow squall videos that NBC10 Boston staff captured on Saturday across Massachusetts

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Brief but intense snow squalls moved through New England on Saturday, catching some people off-guard with how quickly the weather switched from calm to blustery.

Snow squalls are intense, but limited in duration, periods of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by gusty surface winds resulting in reduced visibilities and whiteout conditions.

While the snow squalls made for somewhat treacherous driving conditions, they also made for some great videos.

Take a look at what our NBC10 Boston staff captured on Saturday across Massachusetts.

