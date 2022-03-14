Local

Seekonk Officer Hit by Car Trying to Stop Suspect's Escape

Police say the suspect hit an officer while trying to escape, and continued down Route 6 where he hit multiple cars before crashing in East Providence

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC 5 News

A Seekonk police officer was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a suspect trying to escape arrest, Seekonk police said Monday.

Albert Rosario, 32, faces a litany of charges after the incident on Monday morning.

Police said the officer was one of several trying to stop a reported theft at Home Depot on Highland Avenue. When the suspect, later identified as Rosario, saw officers, he rushed to a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers tried to stop him, but he got the car into gear and drove off, hitting one officer and driving directly at a second, who was able to avoid the vehicle.

The officer who was hit was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Other officers followed Rosario, who police say crashed into multiple vehicles on Route 6 before rolling over his own car after crossing into East Providence.

He was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, use of a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony, shoplifting, failing to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and other traffic charges.

Police said Rosario also has nine active warrants for his arrest out of Massachusetts. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

More Massachusetts news

fire 6 hours ago

‘Grateful to Be Alive': 16 Displaced as Fire Damages 2 Homes in Lynn

frost quake 5 hours ago

Did You Hear the Boom? Possible Frost Quake Reported in Mass., NH

gas prices 2 hours ago

Drivers Past ‘Tipping Point' on Gas Prices in Massachusetts

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us