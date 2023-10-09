Semi-truck drives off I-95 in Maine, leaving 2 hurt

A big rig truck drove off the road on Interstate 95 in Carmel, Maine, on Monday morning, leading to injuries for two people inside and traffic impacts that could last for hours, state troopers said.

The large box truck struck several trees when it ran off the road, and was pictured in the median at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Maine State Police said the interstate would be down to one lane for several hours, not specifying which direction.

Two people were hurt who were riding in the truck. They were both taken to a hospital, and are expected to recover.

It's unclear what may have led up to the crash.