Local

coronavirus

Sen. Angus King Tests Positive for COVID, Credits Vaccine for Not Being in Worse Shape

"While I am not feeling great, I'm definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine," the U.S. senator from Maine said

By Asher Klein

CALLE-8-marazita.jpg
NBC Boston

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning in his home state, a day after he began feeling unwell, his office said.

King is vaccinated and has been taking social distancing precautions as well, he said in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"While I am not feeling great, I'm definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine. I am taking this diagnosis very seriously, quarantining myself at home and telling the few people I've been in contact with to get tested in order to limit any further spread," he said.

The delta variant of COVID-19 is fueling a summer surge in infections.

Coronavirus breakthrough cases like King's -- in which people who've been fully vaccinated get infected -- have been on the rise as the delta variant takes hold nationwide.

Nevertheless, experts say and public health data shows that vaccinated people who become infected are far less likely to become seriously ill or die than unvaccinated people.

More on COVID Breakthrough Cases

coronavirus Aug 18

3rd Dose of COVID Vaccine? What We Know About Booster Shots So Far

coronavirus Aug 18

Over 12,500 Breakthrough COVID Cases Reported in Mass.; 124 Deaths

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMaineDelta variantUS SenateAngus King
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us