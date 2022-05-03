Local

Susan Collins

Sen. Collins Issues Statement on Roe v. Wade News

Senator Susan Collins listens during hearing
Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins issued a statement Tuesday morning following a leaked indicating the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

“If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office," she said. "Obviously, we won’t know each Justice’s decision and reasoning until the Supreme Court officially announces its opinion in this case.”

Since news of the leaked report broke on Monday night, Collins has been receiving heavy criticism for her vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

More to come.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Susan Collins
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us