Sen. Collins Issues Statement on Roe v. Wade News

Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins issued a statement Tuesday morning following a leaked indicating the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

“If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office," she said. "Obviously, we won’t know each Justice’s decision and reasoning until the Supreme Court officially announces its opinion in this case.”

Since news of the leaked report broke on Monday night, Collins has been receiving heavy criticism for her vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

More to come.