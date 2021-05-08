Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Seek Reelection in 2024: Report

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has served Massachusetts as U.S. Senator since 2013, has said she will seek a third term in 2024, according to Politico.

Over the past year, Warren has pursued or been connected to several top positions that would have taken her away from the Senate. She ran as a prominent presidential candidate in 2020, ultimately finishing third in the Democratic primary behind now-President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

She was also seen as a top candidate both for vice president and to join Biden's cabinet as treasury secretary. Those roles were instead filled by former Sen. Kamala Harris and former Chair of the Federal Reserve Janet Yellen, respectively.

Warren last week released a new book, "Persist," in which she tells the story of her life and political journey. But it's not a memoir, she says — it's about the coming months in America, and how Biden can make an impact.

“He’s got that opportunity," she said. "I think the next three months are crucial.“

In an interview about the book with Politico on Friday, when asked if she planned to run for reelection in 2024, she replied simply: "Yep."

The most recent U.S. Senate election in Massachusetts saw a months-long Democratic primary battle between incumbent Sen. Ed Markey and former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III. Markey trailed in polls early in the race, but won a decisive victory by more than 10 percentage points on election day.

In 2018, Warren's most recent Senate run, she did not face a challenger in the Democratic primary, and defeated the Republican candidate by 24 points in the general election.