Local

Vermont

Sen. Leahy to Discuss Political Future at Event in Vermont

Leahy planned to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law, but he’s also expected to discuss whether he intends to seek reelection

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is set to make an announcement about his political future on Monday.

The 81-year-old senator planned a news conference at the Vermont State House before returning to Washington.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Leahy planned to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law, but he’s also expected to discuss whether he intends to seek reelection, said David Carle, Leahy’s press secretary.

Leahy is chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the senior-most member of both the Judiciary and Agriculture committees.

Local

red sox 12 mins ago

Eduardo Rodriguez Signs With Tigers: Report

transportation 3 hours ago

2 New MBTA Green Line Stations Open

No Vermont Republican has yet announced plans to run for the GOP nomination to seek the seat now held by Leahy.

Leahy’s campaign had more than $2 million cash on hand in the most recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VermontpoliticsSenatorPatrick Leahy
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us