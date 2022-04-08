Sen. Susan Collins of Maine Tests Positive for COVID-19

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has tested positive for COVID-19. Collins' office said the veteran senator tested positive late Thursday afternoon, several hours after voting to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Collins' office says in a statement that the 69-year-old senator would isolate and work remotely in accordance with federal guidelines. The office said she was experiencing mild symptoms.

Newscenter Maine reports that the senator attended the Gridiron dinner in Washington last Saturday and learned Thursday morning that two people at her table had tested positive for the virus.

Collins wore a mask onto the Senate floor to cast her vote for Jackson later Thursday. She received her positive test result around 4 p.m., Newscenter Maine reported.

The Senate is on a two-week recess now, and it wasn't immediately clear when Collins would return to Maine as she isolates in Washington, D.C.

The only member of Maine's four-member congressional delegation who has not tested positive for COVID-19 at some point is Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden tested positive last month, and independent Sen. Angus King tested positive last year.