Sen. Whitehouse Misses Stock Disclosure Deadline by 2 Days

By The Associated Press

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee markup on the Prohibiting Punishment of Acquitted Conduct Act of 2021 and other business in Hart Building on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Rhode Island U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse missed a deadline to disclose two stock trades by two days, which his office attributed to a staff transition.

WPRI-TV reports that Whitehouse filed a report Wednesday saying he had purchased between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of shares in Target and Tesla on Jan. 28.

Members of Congress are required to disclose stock trades and various other financial transactions within 45 days, making Whitehouse two days late in disclosing the January stock purchases.

Whitehouse’s spokesperson said Saturday that it was due to a staff transition and the senator does not trade stocks himself.

