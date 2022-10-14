Senate Hearing to Examine MBTA Safety, Leadership Friday

The MBTA will once again be under the magnifying glass Friday, this time during a senate hearing in Boston looking at the safety issues that have impacted the transit agency.

The hearing, which is set to get underway at 11 a.m. at the JFK Federal Building, is being presided over by Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The hearing will focus on "examining the T’s failures to keep passengers safe and provide reliable service, and the urgent need to increase transparency and accountability at the T and the DPU," a media advisory from Senator Warren's press office said. The hearing will also go over benefits of electrification as a long-term solution for the MBTA, the advisory said.

Among those set to testify include MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, Chair of the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities Matthew Nelson and Federal Transit Administration Administrator Nuria Fernandez.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"MBTA Manager Poftak and DPU Chair Nelson have accepted my invitation to testify at the Subcommittee’s hearing along with the other participants, and I look forward to closely examining recent safety failures and pushing for urgent improvements," Senator Warren said in the advisory. "The people of the Commonwealth deserve answers from our transit leadership, a plan from the state to get the T back on track, and a forum to hold officials accountable."

Senator Ed Markey will also be at the hearing to question witnesses.