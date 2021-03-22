Senate to Hold Final Confirmation Vote for Marty Walsh as Labor Secretary Monday

The U.S. Senate is expected to hold a final confirmation vote Monday to approve Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as the secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Walsh is expected to be confirmed after passing with bipartisan support in a procedural vote last week.

Walsh will then resign as Boston's mayor, a position he has held since 2013. City Council President Kim Janey is set to take over as acting mayor of Boston, making history as the first person of color to hold the office.

The Senate vote is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. Walsh is expected to hold a press conference shortly after his expected confirmation, the mayor's office has said.

Walsh would be the last of Biden's Cabinet secretaries to be confirmed by the Senate.

The Boston mayor has previously served as secretary/treasurer of the Boston Building Trades and has kept a close relationship with Biden.

Janey has not said whether she will add her name to the list of candidates running for mayor this year. Current contenders include Boston city councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George, as well as state Rep. Jon Santiago and John Barros, the city's economic development chief.

Candidates have until May 18 to submit the required 3,000 nomination signatures. The Sept. 21 preliminary election will leave two candidates to compete in the final mayoral election, which will be held Nov. 2.