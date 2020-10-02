Local

Senators Want Travel Restrictions Reevaluated at US-Canada Border

The senators from Maine and New Hampshire say the restrictions "put an immense strain on the communities that straddle the border"

U.S. Senators from Maine and New Hampshire want the federal government to reevaluate the restrictions on travel between the U.S. and Canada during the coronavirus pandemic.

The senators say the restrictions "put an immense strain on the communities that straddle the border" along the world's longest international boundary.

They also said the risk of significant cross-border transmission of coronavirus appears to be low at this time in many border areas.

The bipartisan group includes Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King of Maine as well as Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

