SeniorCelebration: High School Seniors Deliver Graduation Speeches

For high school seniors, spring is usually a time of reflection and joy, as they celebrate their accomplishments and prepare for the next chapter of their lives.

This year, however, has been vastly different due to the novel coronavirus. Graduation ceremonies have been held virtually, and gone are the parties and celebrations.

With this in mind, NECN asked seniors to send us their graduation speeches to be shared on air and online.

Bridgeport Military Academy, Conn.

Laysha Valmo Cedeno and Layeska Valmo Cedeno, seniors from Bridgeport Military Academy's 2020 class, deliver virtual graduations speeches.

Manchester Memorial High School, NH

Lela Connors, Evan Deary and Sabrina Kadariya of Manchester Memorial High School deliver graduation speeches.

Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers, Mass.

Jodiah Toney, the valedictorian at Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers, delivers a graduation speech.

Oxford High School, Conn.

Colin Speaker, Stephanie McNamara and Jessica Lockwood, seniors at Oxford High School in Connecticut, deliver graduation speeches.

Salem High School, Mass.

Caroline Vozzo, Salem High School's valedictorian, gives a graduation speech.