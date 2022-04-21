Seniors Must Vacate Beverly Building Within 90 Days, Owner Says

Dozens of senior citizens living in a building in Beverly, Massachusetts, have learned they have just three months to find new homes.

More than 60 elderly residents live in a 100-year-old building purchased in December by Monarch Communities.

"We recognize this is terrible for these families to deal with," said Ross Dingman, the company's managing partner.

Upon inspecting the building, Monarch says it detected a failed sprinkler, backup generator issues, a broken elevator, leaks from the roof and rodent infestation.

"We just felt it was in the residents' best interest to evacuate the building, to close it down so we could update all these systems," Dingman said.

Asked if 90 days was sufficient notice, Dingman said, "We feel it is."

Some in town don't agree.

"It clearly lacks dignity," said Paul Lanzikos, the state's former elder affairs secretary. "This is where very frail, vulnerable people are living. They're being dislocated from their homes. At the very least, they need the time for themselves and families to make careful decisions."

Monarch Communities says construction should last one to two years, and that they'll be paying residents' moving costs and employees' retention bonuses to stay and provide care.

"I don't think any of us would like to be told that you only have 90 days in which to figure out where you're going to be living," Lanzikos said.

"Our plan is to take care of every last resident that's in the community, and we'll do our best to find appropriate housing for them," said Dingman.