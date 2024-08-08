Los Angeles

Serial sexual assault suspect with ties to Boston area arrested after police chase in LA

An arrest was made outside Westwood Medical Plaza after police used spike strips to disable the pursuit vehicle.

By Staff Reports

Police in Los Angeles arrested a serial sexual assault suspect they say has ties to the Boston area after a chase Thursday.

The man was the subject of a pursuit that ended at a hospital in the city's Westwood area.

Patrol cars were behind the driver as he circled the Westchester neighborhood for nearly an hour. The vehicle made its way northbound on the 405 Freeway, exiting in Westwood.

Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle, but the driver continued to maneuver until he pulled into the Westwood Medical Plaza roundabout, where traffic was blocked off at any possible exit routes.

The driver surrendered. Police did not release his name, but told NBC Los Angeles he is accused of multiple sexual assaults and is believed to have ties to the Boston area.

Los Angeles
