New FX series exploring Aaron Hernandez's story debuts Tuesday

Nearly 10 years after his murder conviction and seven years after his death, a new miniseries follows former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez's tumultuous life.

The first two episodes of "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez" will premiere on Hulu Tuesday night. The FX series, produced by Ryan Murphy, follows Hernandez's rise to football fame and fall after being convicted on murder charges.

The series will explore Hernandez's football career and his life after being convicted of murder. The former tight end was found guilty for murdering Odin Lloyd in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison where he took his own life.

The series will consist of 10 episodes and is based on a Boston Globe podcast named "Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc."

New episodes are expected to be released every Tuesday.