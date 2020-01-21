Local
burglaries

Series of Break-ins Leave Acton Business Owners on Edge

By Joy Lim Nakrin

By Joy Lim Nakrin

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A string of burglaries in Acton, Massachusetts, has local business owners on edge as police continue to search for those responsible.

The most recent break-in happened Sunday night.

Surveillance images captured the thief in action at one local business. Like most of the other locations targeted, the store is small and family-run.

Local

Logan Airport 46 mins ago

Woman Arrested After Being Caught With Loaded Gun at Logan Airport Security Checkpoint

Eastern Hampshire District Court 48 mins ago

Woman Faces Charges in Death of 84-year-old Man

“They used my brick of a doorstop to smash the door,” said Mark Coddaire, owner of Marx Running and Fitness. “It was completely gone.”

Coddaire has owned his business for 17 years. When someone smashed through his store’s front door, they stole cash and his sense of security.

“You feel violated and you don't know if it’s going to happen again,” he said.

Marx Running and Fitness is one of four businesses targeted by thieves on Great Road, all within just the last few months. Thieves also targeted Acton Dry Cleaners and Pro Tech Gas Station, which are within a mile of one another.

Those who live and work in town are taking extra precautions in wake of the crimes.

“It's pretty concerning to us that a lot of incidents have been happening around us,” resident Raghavan Raja said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is urged to contact the Acton Police Department at 978-264-9638.

This article tagged under:

burglariesMassachusettsactontheftbreak-ins
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us