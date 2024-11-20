Woman dies after crash involving UPS truck on I-84 in Connecticut

A woman has died after a crash involving a UPS truck on Interstate 84 East in Willington Wednesday evening, according to police.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Exit 71.

A car was trying to change lanes and struck a UPS truck, causing it to spin out, police said.

A passenger was taken to the hospital by a Lifestar helicopter and was later pronounced dead, according to troopers.

Police have identified the person who died as Gennesse Alicea, 39, of Southbridge, Massachusetts.

Both sides of I-84 were closed but have since reopened.

State police are still investigating the accident. Anyone with information is asked to call state police.