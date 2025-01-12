Farmington

Both sides of I-84 in Farmington reopen after fatal crash

CT DOT

A crash involving several vehicles shut down both sides of Interstate 84 in Farmington on Sunday night.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-84 in the area of Exit 37, according to state police.

The highway was shut down just after 6 p.m., according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The crash also closed I-84 East, state police said.

According to state police, the crash was fatal, though they did not say how many people were killed.

The highway reopened around 3 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Farmington
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us