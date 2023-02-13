Serious Crash Closes Part of Mass. Pike in Chicopee

Serious injuries have been reported following a crash late Sunday night on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Chicopee, transportation officials announced.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation initially said just the left lane of I-90 eastbound was closed following the crash near mile marker 52 but later said in an update that the eastbound side of the highway was closed.

Update:I-90 EB is currently closed closed. Traffic detoured at exit 51. https://t.co/AtcyYDavmU — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 13, 2023

Traffic was being detoured at Exit 51, MassDOT said on Twitter.

Transportation officials did not elaborate on the reported injuries, and it was not immediately known how many vehicles may have been involved.

No other information was available Sunday night.