A serious motor vehicle crash was reported Sunday night in Eastham, Massachusetts.

The town's police and fire departments responded to the crash on Route 6 in front of the Brickhouse Restaurant.

Route 6 was closed between Brackett Road and Railroad Avenue and drivers were asked to avoid the area, per Eastham police. It has since reopened.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The Eastham Police Department is investigating.