Serious crash closes street in Bridgewater

Bedford Street is closed to traffic between Cottage and Winter streets

Bridgewater Police Department

A serious crash temporarily closed part of Bedford Street in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Bridgewater police tweeted a photo of the scene and said that Bedford Street was closed to traffic between Cottage and Winter streets. Drivers were told to seek an alternative route.

MassDOT said serious injuries have been reported.

More details weren't immediately available.

