Driver Killed in Crash With Box Truck in Ayer, Part of Route 2A Shut Down

Route 2A is shut down between Snake Hill and Old Farm roads, traffic reporter Ed Hughes said.

A driver was killed early Friday morning in a crash involving a box truck in Ayer, Massachusetts, police said.

Ayer police responded just before 6 a.m. to Littleton Road (Route 2A) near Snake Hill Road for a serious crash involving a car and a box truck.

Responding officers determined the driver of the car had died, police said.

The driver of the box truck did not have any visible injuries, according to police, but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

NBC10 Boston SkyRanger footage shows a box truck seemingly teetering on a wall in the area.

Following the crash, part of Route 2A -- in between Snake Hill and Old Farm roads -- has temporarily been shut down, traffic reporter Ed Hughes said.

No other information was immediately available.

The Ayer Police Department is investigating.

