Serious crash in Wilmington, Industrial Way closed to traffic

Police have responded to a serious motor vehicle crash in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon.

Wilmington police, Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office are investigating the crash that occurred in the area of 90 Industrial Way.

Police say Industrial Way is closed to through traffic as of 4 p.m., police said.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This story will be updated when we learn more information