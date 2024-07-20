Serious crash involving pedestrian in Bedford, police say

Police have responded to a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Bedford, Massachusetts, Saturday evening.

Bedford Police Chief John Fisher says the crash occurred around 4 p.m. at the 400 block of Concord Road.

The roadway was closed for a couple of hours following the crash but has since reopened, police said.

Further details were not immediately shared, including the condition of the pedestrian who was hit.

The crash is under investigation.