New Hampshire

Serious crash knocks out power to residents in Bow, NH

By Marc Fortier

Bow NH Police

A serious crash knocked out power to some residents of Bow, New Hampshire, on Monday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, Bow police said they responded to a 2-vehicle crash near the intersection of Clinton Street and Evergreen Drive. Clinton Street was shut down for about an hour as crews worked to remove the vehicles, power lines and debris from the road.

One driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to Concord Hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive.

Police said power on Evergreen Drive will be affected for several hours. Unitil is on sceen working to restore electricity. Clinton Street will be reduced to one lane while crews are working in the roadway.

Police from Concord, Hopkinton and Dunbarton also responded to the scene to help redirect traffic during the road closure.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us