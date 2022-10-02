6 Hurt When SUV Rolls Over on I-95 in Foxboro, Police Say

Six people have been hospitalized, at least two with life-threatening injuries, when an SUV crashed on Interstate 95 in Foxboro early Sunday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash occurred around 3:20 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95, police said. The cause of the crash, which police said involved a Ford Expedition, remains under investigation.

All six people in the car were taken to hospitals, police said. Two were in critical condition.

The highway was closed down between exits 13 and 17, state police said, with traffic rerouted along Route 140. The road reopened by 6:30 a.m., police said.