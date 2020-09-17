A serious crash left at least one person dead in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood Thursday, police said.

The crash took place on American Legion Highway near Hyde Park Avenue about 5:26 p.m., according to Boston police.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were killed and if any others were hurt.

But wreckage from the crash was strewn across the street, which was closed in both directions.

Anne Marie Yanulis, who lives near the crash, said part of a wrecked vehicle came to rest at the base of a memorial to another person who died in a crash on the street.

"This is one of the most dangerous strips right here, and this proves it. That car hit the memorial of the last person that was murdered here," she said, adding that neighbors have been asking for a mirror to be installed so people exiting the street can see if anyone's speeding down the parkway to make a light.