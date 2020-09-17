Local

Boston

Fatal Crash Leaves Wreckage Across Parkway in Boston

A woman who lives near the crash said part of a wrecked vehicle came to rest at the base of a memorial to another person who died in a crash on the street.

By Asher Klein

A wrecked vehicle in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood
NBC10 Boston

A serious crash left at least one person dead in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood Thursday, police said.

The crash took place on American Legion Highway near Hyde Park Avenue about 5:26 p.m., according to Boston police.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were killed and if any others were hurt.

Local

Boston 32 mins ago

North End Restaurants Seek Expanded Outdoor Dining Amid Coronavirus Complaints

POLICE 2 hours ago

Search Resumes for Missing Boater in Auburn Reservoir

But wreckage from the crash was strewn across the street, which was closed in both directions.

Anne Marie Yanulis, who lives near the crash, said part of a wrecked vehicle came to rest at the base of a memorial to another person who died in a crash on the street.

"This is one of the most dangerous strips right here, and this proves it. That car hit the memorial of the last person that was murdered here," she said, adding that neighbors have been asking for a mirror to be installed so people exiting the street can see if anyone's speeding down the parkway to make a light.

This article tagged under:

Bostoncar crashBoston Police DepartmentroslindaleAmerican Legion Highway
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us