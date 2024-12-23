Massachusetts

Serious crash shuts down highway in Duxbury

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

A serious crash has shut down a portion of Route 3 in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Duxbury fire said in a social media post around 5:40 a.m. that they were working an accident on Route 3 south in the area of the Franklin Street overpass. They said the highway was shut down at Exit 27 "until further notice." Mororists are being asked to avoid the area.

In an update shortly after 7 a.m., they said Route 3 south remained closed, calling the accident "serious."

All lanes reopened shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

