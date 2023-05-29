Serious Crash Shuts Down I-295 Northbound in Falmouth, Maine

Emergency crews are responding to serious crash on I-295 northbound in Falmouth, Maine.

Maine State Police say the crash occurred near mile marker 10 shortly after 12p.m. Traffic was at a stand-still until lanes reopened at 1:15p.m. Commuters were seen walking around outside of their cars.

According to Maine State Police, the crash resulted in serious injuries. It's not clear how many people were hurt in the crash.