Serious Crash Snags Traffic on Route 24S in Brockton

A serious crash involving multiple vehicles caused delays on Route 24 South in Brockton Saturday morning.

At least two cars, one of which rolled over and landed in the woods, were towed from the scene, according to an NBC10 Boston/NECN crew on scene.

Two lanes of traffic were blocked while police investigate.

Massachusetts State Police, firefighters, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner all responded to the scene.

One person involved in the crash has incurred serious injuries, details on the extent of injuries were not immediately clear.

NOW: Rollover on RT 24 S in Brockton, several vehicles involved. You can see one vehicle flipped into the woods. Only one lane of traffic remains open. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/mZOH3silnT — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) March 12, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.