Local

Brockton

Serious Crash Snags Traffic on Route 24S in Brockton

One vehicle had rolled over and landed in the woods

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A serious crash involving multiple vehicles caused delays on Route 24 South in Brockton Saturday morning.

At least two cars, one of which rolled over and landed in the woods, were towed from the scene, according to an NBC10 Boston/NECN crew on scene.

Two lanes of traffic were blocked while police investigate.

Massachusetts State Police, firefighters, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner all responded to the scene.

One person involved in the crash has incurred serious injuries, details on the extent of injuries were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Brocktoncar crashtrafficroute 24
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us