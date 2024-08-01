Massachusetts

Serious crash with injuries reported in Methuen

A medical helicopter was reportedly on its way to the scene

By Marc Fortier

Police are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries in Methuen, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Methuen police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 8 a.m. that Lowell Street between Sawyer and Wheeler streets was closed until further notice due to "a serious motor vehicle crash" on Lowell Street.

They added that a medical helicopter was on its way and the crash remains under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

