Serious crash with injuries reported in Methuen

Police are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries in Methuen, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.
Methuen police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 8 a.m. that Lowell Street between Sawyer and Wheeler streets was closed until further notice due to "a serious motor vehicle crash" on Lowell Street.
They added that a medical helicopter was on its way and the crash remains under investigation.
No further details were immediately available.