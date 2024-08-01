Serious crash with injuries reported in Methuen

Police are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries in Methuen, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Methuen police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 8 a.m. that Lowell Street between Sawyer and Wheeler streets was closed until further notice due to "a serious motor vehicle crash" on Lowell Street.

They added that a medical helicopter was on its way and the crash remains under investigation.

Due to a serious motor vehicle crash on Lowell Street in #Methuen, Lowell Street between Sawyer Street and Wheeler Street is CLOSED until further notice. Med Flight is en route to the area and an active investigation is under way. pic.twitter.com/MRnqaWDJel — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) August 1, 2024

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.