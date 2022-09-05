1 Killed In Head-On Crash in Melrose

One person was killed in a head-on crash late Sunday in Melrose, Massachusetts State Police said.

The crash, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the Lynn Fells Parkway at the intersection with Elm Street, involved a sedan and an SUV. The impact was so violent, the SUV ended up on its side up against the two cars parked in this driveway.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

What we know from police on scene was it appears the white SUV and the silver car hit head on, apparently at a high rate of speed, but on the passenger sides of each vehicle. The SUV appears to have gone at least partially airborne, crashing into a tree and breaking a large branch off the tree, before ending up against the vehicles parked in a driveway.

Witnesses tell us there was a man and a woman in the silver sedan who were injured but alert and talking after the crash.

A hydraulic lift had to be used to stabilize the SUV when first responders arrived.

There were also people home at the time of the crash, a mom and two young girls, who were uninjured.

The crash and circumstances surrounding it remain under investigation.

Back in May, a woman crashed her car into a tree in front of the same home and also died.

“Heard screeching and then a loud boom, boom, which is exactly what happened two months ago, and then when I looked out there was a car here, my neighbor and I were first responders to the prior accident where there was a fatality and there was another – this person, this was a fatality as well so something needs to be done,” neighbor Kerrie Bailey said.