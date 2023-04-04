Raynham Woman Killed During Hit-and-Run on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

A woman from Raynham, Massachusetts, was killed during a hit-and-run crash on Route 24 Monday night in West Bridgewater, and state police have launched an investigation into the identity of the driver who allegedly left the scene, according to authorities.

The crash was on the northbound side of the highway near exit 27 at around 10:30 p.m., according to officials. Traffic heading north was closed for several hours following the serious wreck.

State troopers said in a news release on Tuesday morning that a Toyota Scion and a Honda Accord were both heading north on Route 24, when the Toyota changed lanes and made contact with the Honda. The Honda was projected into a median, and hit a concrete barrier, troopers said.

The driver of the Toyota allegedly kept going.

While the Honda was stopped in the left lane, a Ford pickup truck hit the back of it, causing it to go up into flames, troopers said. The West Bridgewater Fire Department was able to extinguish the car, but the driver was later determined dead on scene, police said.

The driver of the Honda was identified by state police as Erpharo Gilbert, 46, of Raynham. The driver of the Ford wasn't hurt.

State police are now looking into who the driver of the Toyota is.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 11:14 p.m. Monday, saying there was a crash and vehicle fire with serious injuries at exit 27 heading north.

Northbound traffic was closed down, with traffic being detoured to Route 104.

MassDOT reported the reopening of the highway just before 4 a.m.