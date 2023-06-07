Serious injuries after motorcycle crash in Dorchester

A crash that involved a motorcycle in Dorchester has led to life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning, according to the Boston Police Department.

Boston police said just before 6 a.m. Wednesday that officers were on scene on Columbia Road to investigate the crash. The call originally came in to police just after 5 a.m.

City authorities noted that Columbia Road would be closed until further notice between Glendale Street and Hamilton Street amid the investigation.

Aerial footage of the area showed the intersection of Columbia Road and Quincy Street blocked off with police tape, and police officers on scene.