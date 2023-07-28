Local

One dead after van rolls over in crash on I-95, Mass. state police say

The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway, police said, urging people to seek another route if they could

By Asher Klein

A crashed van in the median of I-95 in the Danvers/Boxford, Massachusetts, area on Friday, July 28, 2023.
One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 in the Danvers-Boxford area Friday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said the crash took place in Danvers while the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash was in Boxford.

One person is dead, state police confirmed.

Footage from the scene showed a white van on its roof in the median of the highway, with one side ripped open. Lanes on both sides of the highway were closed.

The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway, police said, urging people to seek another route if they could.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

