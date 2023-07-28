One dead after van rolls over in crash on I-95, Mass. state police say

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 in the Danvers-Boxford area Friday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said the crash took place in Danvers while the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash was in Boxford.

One person is dead, state police confirmed.

Footage from the scene showed a white van on its roof in the median of the highway, with one side ripped open. Lanes on both sides of the highway were closed.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway, police said, urging people to seek another route if they could.

#MAtraffic Crash Route 95 northbound in #Danvers. Serious injuries reported. Expect heavy delays in the area, seek alternate route if possible. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 28, 2023

Rollover crash with serious injuries in #Boxford on I-95-NB, SB at exit 71. Two left lanes closed on Rt-95 NB and three left lanes closed SB. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 28, 2023

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.