1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on Mass. Route 24

One person has died and one person was seriously in a rollover crash on Route 24 north Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State troopers responded to the scene on the highway before Route 139 in Stoughton around 10:55 a.m.

A woman, who was the driver of the car, was trapped in the vehicle, police said. She was transported to Boston Medical Center via ambulance for serious injuries.

The front seat passanger, a man, was transported to Boston Medical Center by ambulance after being ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at BMC, according to police.

The right lane of Route 24 northbound remains closed while troopers investigate, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a Lexus SUV went off the right side of Route 24 and rolled over several times.

Aerial footage from the scene showed an SUV on its side on the highway's shoulder.

The MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section and Troop H Detective Unite are on the scene assisting patrols.

Police did not immediately release any further information.