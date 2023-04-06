Local

Manfield

Man Killed After Losing Control of SUV on I-495 in Mansfield, Troopers Say

The SUV was the only vehicle involved in the crash, state police said

By Matt Fortin

A driver was killed during a crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 495 in Mansfield, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A BMW was driving at a high speed when it changed lanes on the northbound side of the highway at around 4 a.m., state troopers said. The driver, a man, lost control of the car and went off the road, before hitting the guardrail and entering the center median, police said.

The man was determined dead on scene, troopers said. He has not been publicly identified.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, which remains under investigation by state police.

The left lanes on both sides of the highway were closed following the crash, and the guardrail has already been replaced. All lanes were reopened at 10:30 a.m.

