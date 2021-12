Traffic is severely impacted by a multi-vehicle car crash Monday night in Brighton, Massachusetts, state police said.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Birmingham Parkway at Western Avenue. Road closures are in place to facilitate an investigation after two vehicles crashed in the area, state police said.

Serious injuries have been reported.

No other information was immediately available.